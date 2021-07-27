gospel music

-
Saturdays in May at 11 p.m.Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul, hosted by Cece Winans, is a four part documentary series illustrating the influence of Black…
-
Honoring Martin Luther King Day:The Northern Kentucky Brotherhood Singers have been performing their 5-part gospel harmonies around the Greater Cincinnati…
-
The celebration of the 120th Anniversary of Cincinnati's Lee Chapel A.M.E. church will culminate in a praise-filled concert on Friday, September 21. Event…
-
Jazz, gospel and singers from a dozen African American church choirs raising their voices are all part of the upcoming Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz…
-
One-time Cincinnati journalist Larry Nager is the man behind the upcoming PBS special Rock My Soul, a salute to the people, history, and influence of…
-
For years, a lot of people who live in the Cincinnati area knew to pay attention to what Larry Nager was saying. Whether it was a concert review, a…
-
David Lewis has a musical commentary about the nearby Rodeheaver Music Publishing Company which recorded its records, most notably under the Rainbow…