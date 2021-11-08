Legendary local gospel music group celebrates 50 years

This November marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of one of the most influential gospel music groups that hails from Cincinnati. The Charles Fold Singers burst onto the national stage when they teamed up with the Reverend James Cleveland on their song "Jesus Is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me." Then in 1981, their song "Lord, Let Me Be an Instrument" earned them a Grammy Award.

The group's founder, Charles Fold, grew up in Lincoln Heights and was minister of music for the Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church. On Nov. 13, the church will hold a 50th anniversary celebration.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the event and the legacy of the Charles Fold Singers are Charles Fold's sister Christine Brown, one of only two living founding members of the group; Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church Director of Music and Gospel Music Workshop of America National Board Member Ron Logan, the other founding member of the group; Zion Global Ministries Pastor Freddie Piphus; and Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Conductor John Morris Russell.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

