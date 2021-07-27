-
Ken Burns' highly anticipated look back at "The Vietnam War" premieres Sunday, Sept. 17, opposite the annual Emmy Awards.PBS devotes 18 hours to the film…
-
Never mind! NBC has canceled plans to revive its Thursday night "Must See TV" branding.In May, NBC announced that the "Will & Grace" remake would anchor a…
-
When “American Idol” begins its final season Jan. 6-7, Fox will revamp Tuesdays, add Ciara Bravo’s “Second Chance” to Wednesdays and bench “Empire,”…
-
Holy Nostalgia, Batman! TV’s original Dynamic Duo – Batman (Adam West) and Robin (Burt Ward) – will attend the Cincinnati Comic Expo Sept. 19-20 at Duke…