-
The Roebling Suspension Bridge will be a part of the Blink festival this October. The Cincinnati light festival is crossing the river into Covington for…
-
A new approach to reducing childhood poverty is coming to Cincinnati – one that depends on the low-income families themselves to map their own way out of…
-
The Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation has worked to ensure the economic self-sufficiency of women in our community for more than 20 years.…
-
The Greater Cincinnati Foundation helps people make the most of their giving to build a better community, using the power of philanthropy to change the…
-
The Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) recently announced the winners of its Big Idea Challenge, a contest designed to seek out ideas that enrich our…
-
The Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) is celebrating 50 years of philanthropic service to the community in 2013, and they’ve just kicked off a…
-
WVXU has been a proud partner with CET on the American Graduate: Let’s Make it Happen initiative, supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting,…