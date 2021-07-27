-
The economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many more people to live on the streets in Cincinnati. That's concerning with winter coming…
-
Private development can mean economic opportunity, increased tax revenues and more jobs for local communities. But in many struggling Cincinnati…
-
The Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition is asking a federal court to amend a lawsuit seeking relief from a court order banning homeless camps in…
-
Cincinnati officials cleared out a homeless camp under a Fort Washington Way overpass near Paul Brown Stadium Wednesday morning and have fenced off the…
-
A Cincinnati Council majority seems to like the idea of providing seasonal jobs to about 15 to 20 homeless people. But there are some who have concerns…
-
Cincinnati is being asked to fund a homeless-to-work pilot program. The full council could vote on the issue Wednesday. It would offer seasonal jobs to 15…
-
More than 1.6 million children in America experience homelessness each year, and that number is on the rise. Growing up has its own challenges, imagine…
-
Cincinnati Council could vote Wednesday to withdraw support for a controversial housing project in Avondale. National Church Residences wants to build up…
-
Cincinnati Council is asking city administrators to find $30,000 for the emergency winter shelter for this season. Various groups operate the program…
-
The Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition is suing the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department over a policy to remove the homeless from the courthouse…