Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky Film Commission

-
Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell will star in "The Killing Of A Sacred Deer" which begins filming here next week, one of three major Hollywood movies here…
-
Area actors, extras and crew with a part in "Marauders" will attend the Cincinnati premiere Thursday at Clifton's Esquire Theatre.Bruce Willis,…
-
No lights, camera, action yet. Production of Lifetime's "Girl From The Hood" movie, which was to start this week, will begin filming after the July 4th…
-
Lots of news about "Girls From The Hood," the Lifetime bio movie about R&B singer Michel'le set in Los Angeles which starts filming here at the end of the…
-
Cincinnati will double for the Los Angeles suburb of Compton in a Lifetime TV movie about R&B artist Michel'le.Rhyon Nicole Brown will star as the singer…
-
Brothers Diego and Julio Hallivis have started filming their sci-fi thriller "Curvature" in Fort Thomas, says Fort Thomas Matters. I'd been hearing about…
-
This I know for sure: I love jazz, and I loved "Miles Ahead."I don't know if jazz icon Miles Davis really robbed a CBS executive at gunpoint, as depicted…
-
Actor-director Don Cheadle will attend the “Miles Ahead” Cincinnati red carpet premiere and after party March 26.Cheadle starred as jazz icon Miles Davis…
-
George Clooney started shooting “The Ides of March” in Northside 5 years ago today, Feb. 10, 2011, jump starting Cincinnati’s current movie renaissance…
-
With “Carol” up for six Oscars, the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Film Commission invites you to watch the Academy Awards at the Esquire…