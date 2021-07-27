Hamilton County Transportation Improvement District

-
Ohio's Attorney General says county commissioners can't serve on the local transportation improvement district boards. Now, Hamilton County commissioners…
-
Hamilton County leaders are pleading with Amtrak to keep the local train station staffed. The rail carrier announced plans to close Cincinnati's ticket…
-
Seasonal flooding comes as no surprise to Tristate officials, who have ordered a handful of road closures, and are preparing to close more as the Ohio…
-
Hop On Cincinnati is hoping local leaders will 'hop onto' the idea of creating a Downtown trolley.The idea is to connect entertainment and attractions…