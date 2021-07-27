-
Whirlwind news events don't just happen at the national level - local stories can also grab hold of our attention and refuse to let go.What follows is a…
Ohio Auditor Dave Yost confirms his office is conducting a review of overtime pay at the Cincinnati Police Department.The move comes at the request of…
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about the drama over Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley's push to get…
A grieving family still has no answers after their 16-year-old dies while trapped in a van, in spite of him making two 911 calls for help. Cincinnati City…
Updated 5:19 p.m.Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black sent a memo to council members Wednesday expressing concerns about Mayor John Cranley's "intrusive…
Five Cincinnati council members may have violated Ohio's Open Meetings Act. Attorney Chris Finney says copies of text messages related to City Manager…
Updated: 3:20 p.m.Cincinnati Council Wednesday set in motion a plan for investigating complaints of misconduct against City Manager Harry Black.It quickly…
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about the on-going crisis at Cincinnati City Hall over…
Hate to say I told you so.But I told you so.Back in May 1999, when I was writing politics for another media outlet in town – one which bought its ink by…
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black said Wednesday there's a "small, fringe element" in the city's police department that's committed to disrupting what's…