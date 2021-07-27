-
Authors John and Lottie Christian have long been influenced by Scottish, Irish and English cultures. Joining our Barbara Gray, they discuss their new…
The story of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and New York Times reporter Lorena Hickok is the basis of the new historical novel, White Houses. Author Amy…
Bestselling author Jennifer Chiaverini is back with her latest historical novel, Enchantress of Numbers: A Novel of Ada Lovelace. She's on the phone with…
Book Review: Barbara Gray reviews author Robert Olmstead's latest historic fiction, Savage Country, detailing this country's last major buffalo hunt.
2017 is the centennial of artist Andrew Wyeth's birth, and author Christina Baker Kline has penned an historical novel based on Wyeth's most famous work,…
Local author and creative writing professor John Kachuba has released his latest novel, The Savage Apostle.He's with our Barbara Gray to discuss this…
Bestselling author Shelley Shepard Gray is with Barbara Gray to talk about her newest historical mystery, Deception on Sable Hill.
Louisa Treger is a first-time novelist whose debut is a historical novel about Dorothy Richardson - peer of Virginia Woolf, mistress of H.G. Wells, and…
Bestselling author James Lee Burke has taken a break from his beloved Dave Robicheaux series and has written Wayfaring Stranger, a historical thriller…
Kelly Blewett interviews Ohio-based author Cindy Thomson, who has just released the newest historical fiction novel in her Ellis Island series, Annie’s…