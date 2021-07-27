-
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is taking questions from the House oversight committee. His agency has been under scrutiny for…
-
If you want to know your community's strategy for dealing with a hazardous situation, Hamilton County has a plan for that.After months of surveys and…
-
Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson (under President Obama) is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the House Intelligence Committee.…
-
The Russians may be good at computer hacking, but they are not good enough to hack into Ohio's voting system, mainly because it is not connected to the…
-
Bengals fans are excited about Saturday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But for law enforcement, it's just another day at the office.…
-
Terrorists have certainly existed, here and in other countries, long before September 11, 2001. But since 9-11, deaths caused by terrorist attacks…
-
Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano focused on the importance of partnering with local law enforcement during remarks Monday morning to the…
-
Miami University's newest canine officer is part of the security team for Monday's visit by Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano.Miami's first…