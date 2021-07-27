-
It's been almost a year since Cincinnati was chosen as one of just two cities to pilot a federal LGBTQ Youth Homelessness Prevention Initiative.During a…
Panhandlers are an all-too-common sight in most large cities, including Cincinnati, and even though non-aggressive panhandling is legal here, it can be…
LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning) youth are dramatically over-represented in the homeless youth population. Across the country,…
Cincinnati-area groups are working together to test a federal pilot program aimed at reducing the number of homeless lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender,…
Homeless children, teens and young adults are a rising concern for police and social workers in Hamilton County.Lighthouse Youth Services CEO Bob Mecum…