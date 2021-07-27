-
The healing power of horses has been an integral part of Michelle Holling-Brooks' life, and she shares hers and other stories in her new book, The Horse…
-
Jean Harper is a writer currently living in southeast Indiana who writes essays, poems, and often about her love of horses. Her latest book is about her…
-
Author Wendy Williams Talks About The History of Man & Horse With The Cincinnati Zoo's Thane MaynardJournalist and author Wendy Williams has had a lifelong love affair with horses and has focused her new book on the unique and centuries-old relationship…
-
Horseback riding is a fun, recreational activity kids and adults alike can enjoy. But horse-assisted activities go beyond leisure; they can provide…
-
Officers have been on and off horseback for years in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Police mounted patrol was disbanded in 2013 because of budget cuts. But…
-
It’s not too early to start looking ahead at your child’s spring break and one fun opportunity that week is the Spring Break Horse Camp taking place at…
-
On this Derby Day, Mark Perzel talks with Clare Balding, and award-winning sports broadcaster from the BBC who was proclaimed a “national treasure” after…