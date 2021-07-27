-
Want to know more about WKRP in Cincinnati's famous "turkey drop" episode?I did a podcast at Cincy Shirts Tuesday talking about the 1978 "Turkeys Away"…
-
On this day 40 years ago, America was introduced to Dr. Johnny Fever, The Big Guy, Venus Flytrap, newsman Les Nessman, sexy receptionist Jennifer Marlow…
-
Hugh Wilson, who created "WKRP In Cincinnati" without visiting the Queen City, died Sunday, Jan. 14, at his Virginia home. He was 74.Although best known…
-
“As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly…” Those words were first spoken on TV 37 years ago today after “WKRP in Cincinnati” dropped live…
-
On this date in TV Kiese history…Sept. 18, 1978: “WKRP in Cincinnati” premieres on CBS with the first of a two-part episode about new program director…