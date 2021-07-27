-
The Brent Spence Bridge isn't the only piece of local infrastructure that's carrying more than it was built to handle. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet…
Work begins this Friday night on a project that's expected to cause major traffic problems. Maintenance on the Brent Spence Bridge will close two lanes in…
Ohio and Kentucky officials are working to complete a value for money study on the Brent Spence project. It will report the most cost effective way to…
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is holding a meeting Thursday evening to get input on plans to reconstruct the I-71/75 interchange at Mt. Zion…