-
Carrying on the family tradition, ice skater Kaela Kapeikis is one of the performers in the current tour of Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures,…
-
Mariemont resident Mary Siegel has been ice skating most of her life and has been a professional for 7 years, appearing on cruise ships, at Cedar Point,…
-
Cirque du Soleil has created its first show on ice and it's called Crystal.It will stop in Cincinnati this December, but our Jim Stump gets a preview from…
-
3CDC's annual tree lighting ceremony at Fountain Square is Friday evening. But the organization has a number of other activities throughout the day.9:00…