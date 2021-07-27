-
Fences and scaffolding are going up outside and inside the Cincinnati Museum Center as construction has officially begun on the Union Terminal…
Hamilton County's sales tax goes up Wednesday.The quarter cent increase was approved by voters in November to fund repairs to Union Terminal.Ohio…
Cincinnati Museum Center CEO Doug McDonald will retire January 15. He's led the museum since 1999.McDonald says he'll stay on as a consultant to the Union…
Work is underway setting up a structure and oversight committee for the Union Terminal repair project. County Administrator Christian Sigman says "this is…
It was a big night for Issue 8 supporters as Hamilton County voters agreed to a five-year, quarter cent sales tax to fund repairs to Union Terminal.The…
If Hamilton County voters approve a sales tax increase to repair Union Terminal, the work will be done under a public/private partnership.Commissioners…
Hamilton County Commissioners will vote Wednesday on a financing plan for repairing Union Terminal.The plan lays out a public/private partnership and is…
The National Trust for Historic Preservation is stepping up its support for a local icon. Earlier this year, the Trust named Union Terminal and Music Hall…
Members of Cincinnati Museum Center Board of Trustees are endorsing a five year, quarter-cent sales tax proposal placed on the ballot by the Hamilton…
Last week Hamilton County Commissioners decided not to put on the November ballot a requested quarter cent sales tax to repair Music Hall and Union…