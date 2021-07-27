-
Jewish congregations across the area and the country are inviting people to #ShowUpForShabbat. The effort is meant to show solidarity after the murder of…
-
The holidays are considered a special time of bonding and celebration with friends and family. However, for some families, it?'s a bit more complicated.…
-
As we see daily in news reports, religion and politics can be polarizing, with individuals becoming so emotionally attached to one side of an issue they…
-
The Metropolitan Area Religious Coalition of Cincinnati, or MARCC, consists of 17 member judicatories, the local, decision-making bodies of national…
-
Students from Xavier were at Fountain Square Friday to give something away: hugs.The event was part of the Center for Interfaith Community Engagement's…