© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Irma Thomas

  • arts___minds_festival_7.20.19_larger_size_0.jpg
    Music
    Irma Thomas & Ken Nordine on The Blues
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, June 1st at 11pm, the program begins with Irma Thomas and ends with Ken Nordine. The first set also includes…
  • leroy_ellington._sanctified_cd_cover.jpg
    Music
    Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts On The Blues!
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night at 11pm, April 20th, we'll start off with an interview in WVXU's studio with Leroy Ellington, Marcos Sastre, and…
  • mardi_gras_artwork.jpg
    Music
    New Orleans & Mardi Gras Music on The Blues!
    Join us this Saturday evening, March 2nd at 11pm, for a trip down to New Orleans for a Mardi Gras edition of The Blues! You'll hear from many iconic…
  • tom_waits.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 5.12.18 show
    On this week's blues show, Saturday, May 12th at 11pm, we'll start off with a song from Tom Jones and Jeff Beck followed by the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band…
  • dave_frishberg_home_main_0.jpg
    Music
    Vocalists on The Blues this week!
    This week on the Blues, Saturday, April 14th at 11pm, the first set includes songs by Tony Joe White, Patty Larkin, Kurt Elling, and Dave Frishberg. The…
  • tracy_walker.jpg
    Music
    Singer/songwriter Tracy Walker on the Blues
    This week on the Blues, we'll celebrate female musicians on Saturday night, February 17th at 11pm. We'll start off in the first set with Bonnie Raitt,…
  • blind_boys_of_alabama.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 1.21.17
    While I was dusting this morning at home, I saw a few cds that I hadn't heard for awhile, so they'll start off this week's blues show that'll air on…
  • Music
    The Blues: 10.8.16 show
    The blues are back after a fun five weeks of specials about Cincinnati's King Records. This blues show starts off with "Goin' Down Slow" by Tom Jones and…