James Brown

-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, December 21st at 11pm, I decided to go back through the archives and pull out a number of songs recorded by local…
-
Around Cincinnati celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Cincinnati's legendary record label King Records during September. This week's show is the second of…
-
This King Records special will feature interviews with Waddell Falland & Jimmy Railey who were both members of The Solars, Bobby and the Expressions, &…
-
Around Cincinnati celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Cincinnati's legendary record label King Records during September with two programs looking at James…
-
This week's show at 11pm, Saturday, April 28th, starts off with a little boogie woogie from our own Ricky Nye followed by Beau Jocque & the Zydeco…
-
In honor of the importance of King Records, I decided to devote this year's Christmas special to some of the talented musicians who recorded at King. This…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to consider a demolition permit sought by owners of the King Records building in Evanston.Court News Ohio, operated by…
-
This year's Christmas special on The Blues, Saturday night, December 19th at 11pm, starts off with BB King, Booker T & the MGs, the Blind Boys of Alabama,…
-
RJ Smith is the new Senior Editor for Cincinnati Magazine, and he joins Mark Perzel in the studio to discuss his new role, provide a snapshot of the…