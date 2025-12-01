New film celebrates Cincinnati piano prodigy who sang backup for James Brown when she was a teen

What would you think if you found out one of your teachers sang backup vocals for the legendary James Brown?

On a whole bunch of his records?

If you're one of hundreds of Cincinnati students who had Geneva Woode as a teacher, you know exactly how to answer that question.

But Woode didn't only sing backup vocals for the Godfather of Soul. She has devoted her life to the performing arts — both as a performer and an educator for more than 30 years.

A new documentary called "Cake Walk" celebrates her life and career. The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will host a screening of the film Dec. 7. You can reserve free tickets online.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Woode and her daughter, the director and composer for the documentary, about Woode's life and career.

Guests:

Geneva Woode, pianist, composer and educator

Ingrid Woode, director and composer, "Cake Walk"

Ways to listen to this show:

