James Franco

Congrats to Hamilton native Vince Jolivette, a producer on the Golden Globe-nominated "The Disaster Artist."The film was nominated for Best Picture/Comedy…
Director Kevin Connolly thanked Cincinnati for help making "The Life and Death of John Gotti" with John Travolta Monday, as Nicole Kidman and Colin…
Area actors, extras and crew with a part in "Marauders" will attend the Cincinnati premiere Thursday at Clifton's Esquire Theatre.Bruce Willis,…
Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke will star in a boxing feature film called “Tiger” to be filmed in Hamilton and Cincinnati.The Hamilton Film Office held…