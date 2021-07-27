© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Janis Joplin

    Music
    George Thorogood to John Mayall on The Blues
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, January 4th at 11:30pm, the show begins with George Thorogood & the Destroyers followed by Janiva Magness and…
    Music
    Rock-And-Roll Woman: The 50 Fiercest Female Rockers
    Women have been an integral part of the rock and roll movement, and in her book, "Rock-And-Roll Woman: The 50 Fiercest Female Rockers," Meredith Ochs…
    Music
    Goshorn Brothers on the Blues!
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, March 10th at 11pm, you'll hear a set devoted to the Goshorn Brothers at the end of show. But, we'll begin with a…
    Music
    The Blues: 1.6.18 show
    This week on The Blues, January 6th, 2018 at 11pm, a repeat of a show from 2013 which begins with George Thorogood & the Destroyers and ends with John…
    Music
    The Blues: 3.18.17
    This week's blues show on Saturday night, March 18th at 11pm, starts off with Joe Louis Walker who's playing Jazz Fest the first Sunday, 4/30. The rest of…
    Media
    Salute To Musician Larry Goshorn 8 p.m. Saturday
    John Kiesewetter
    This sounds like fun: Gary Burbank, Katie Laur Marcos Sastre, former Pure Prairie League drummer Billy Hinds and others join Brian O'Donnell for a…
  • Music
    The Blues: 7.16.16
    Robben Ford starts off this week's program with "Chevrolet" in honor of the recent races at Kentucky Speedway. I had a great time exploring the Crosley…
    Music
    The Blues: 12/12/15 show
    This week's show begins with Robben Ford's "Chevrolet"...I love songs about cars...and ends with another favorite, Ken Nordine from his Word Jazz cd.…
    Arts
    Janis Joplin special on The Blues
    Janis Joplin was one of the iconic singers from the 60's free spirit scene. Her flame burned brightly for the few years she performed on stage from the…