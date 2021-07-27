-
The landmark Supreme Court case the made same sex marriage legal in the United States is the focus of one episode of the new Netflix documentary Amend.…
-
Last June in the landmark case, Obergefell v. Hodges, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the right to marry is guaranteed to same sex couples under the…
-
When President Obama delivers his final State of the Union address Tuesday Cincinnatian Jim Obergefell will be watching from the First Lady's reserved…
-
20th Century Fox has bought movie rights about how Over-the-Rhine resident Jim Obergefell and Cincinnati attorney Al Gerhardstein won the Supreme Court…
-
After years of legal limbo for same-sex couples in four states including Ohio and Kentucky, the U.S. Supreme Court has reversed an appeals court decision,…
-
A federal appeals court in Cincinnati is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday on the constitutionality of same-sex marriage bans in six separate cases…
-
Federal Judge Timothy Black has decided to issue a permanent injunction in the case of John Arthur and Jim Obergefell, and William Ives and David…