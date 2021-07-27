Jim Parsons

-
A psychological thriller called Next; a southern family soap starring Kim Cattrall and Gerald McRaney; and Jerry Bruckheimer's L.A. Finest police drama,…
-
Fans of The Big Bang Theory have many opportunities to celebrate the hit sitcom before the final episode airs 8-9 p.m. Thursday, May 16.CBS will broadcast…
-
The Big Bang Theory, TV's No. 1 sitcom, will sign off Thursday, May 16, with a one-hour episode, says CBS, which has announced season finale dates for its…
-
Zac Efron's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, shot here a year ago, will play in theaters this fall to be eligible for movie awards, the…
-
Former High School Musical star Zac Efron won rave reviews for the Sundance premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — but critics weren't…
-
Three weeks after Gillian Anderson's "UFO" debuts Sept. 4 on digital and DVD, Robert Redford's "The Old Man And The Gun" premieres in theaters.Here's an…
-
At CBS, they're turning back the clock a different way. Instead of reviving a 1990s show like NBC ("Will & Grace") and ABC ("Roseanne"), CBS will launch a…
-
Is this a good idea? CBS plans a "Big Bang Theory" spin-off for the fall TV season called "Young Sheldon," about Sheldon Cooper at age 9."Big Bang"…
-
The Bengals-Dolphins game on WKRC-TV Thursday night scatters CBS' prime-time lineup to sister stations CW Cincinnati (Channel 12.2) and WSTR-TV (Channel…