Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says the community needs to step up to respond to the recent increase in gun violence. His comments are in response to a…
Looking at it from the outside, the early stages of the Battle of the Mayors – Nan Whaley of Dayton and John Cranley of Cincinnati – for the 2022 Ohio…
Well, this could be awkward.Two long-time friends and political allies, two Democratic mayors of neighboring cities, running against each other for the…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says he's proud of the way the city responded to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Cranley's State of the City address is…
He's really doing it this time.Tim Ryan, the longtime Democratic congressman from the Mahoning Valley, will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.This comes…
The year 2020 was historic in Cincinnati with the pandemic leading to shutdowns and fiscal crisis, historic protests of racial injustice, and the arrest…
The city of Cincinnati plans to expand its Outdoor Dining Program, which could change Downtown after the pandemic.Mayor John Cranley said this will make…
On the steps of City Hall on Thursday, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says it's not hard to argue that there's a "culture of corruption" following the…
COVID-19 cases in Ohio are reaching record-high numbers and the Cincinnati area is no exception. Officials say Cincinnati saw an all-time high of 247…
As COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in the Greater Cincinnati area, Mayor John Cranley has announced that City Hall will close Monday. It is not clear…