Cranley Announces Run For Governor Of Ohio

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced he's running for Ohio governor Tuesday. Cranley is finishing up his second four-year term as mayor and is term-limited out.

With his announcement, he posted a campaign video on YouTube explaining why he's running. "We're not going to insult you with platitudes and false promises," Cranley said in the video. "Our plans will lead to real results."

That plan, what he called the "Ohio Comeback Plan," would create 30,000 jobs to build roads, add broadband and build an energy economy, which would all pay at least $60,000 annually. He would also legalize marijuana to help fund those jobs.

"And if we don't get it done in my first term," he concluded, "I won't run again."

Cranley will face Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the Democratic primary. She announced her campaign about three months ago and was in Cincinnati Monday to announce her jobs plan. They have been friends and political allies in the past, but now they will likely have to go head-to-head in the May 2022 primary.

Ohio's current governor, Republican Mike DeWine, is also running for reelection. He's being challenged by former U.S. Representative Jim Renacci and Canal Winchester farmer Joe Blystone in the primary.

