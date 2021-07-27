-
We start with breaking news because TV stations always start with breaking news: The Channel 9 news branding is no longer on your side.WCPO-TV has…
It's a long way from Cincinnati TV sports to Fox News Channel's New York headquarters, where Bill Hemmer takes another career step by hosting his own Fox…
John Popovich's 40-year career as a WCPO-TV sportscaster can be summed up by the title of the Sunday night show he launched, Sports Of All Sorts."Popo,"…
Here's the story behind John Popovich's series of "Cleaning Out The Desk" photos on Twitter: He's retiring as WCPO-TV sports director on Dec. 27.Popo, as…
WCPO-TV has such a rich history that it's taking several months to celebrate its 70th anniversary."As you know, this station has a tremendous legacy and…
TV stations which loved the web traffic for the naked Bengals locker room video would hate losing unrestricted access to players immediately after…
For college basketball fans, we are going into the most wonderful time of the year. Conference tournaments are underway. Selection Sunday for the college…