-
On this week's blues show, 11pm Saturday, October 17th, you'll hear some of my favorites. The first set features music from Gov't Mule, Bobby McFerrin,…
-
This week's blues show, Saturday, September 5th at 11pm, starts off with a song, "How Long How Long Blues," that I heard recently while watching a movie.…
-
The week on The Blues, you'll hear the Kris Barras Band from the UK, Ronnie Woods from his Chuck Berry tribute album, and the Nick Moss Band who's up for…
-
Stevie Ray Vaughan starts off this week's blues show, Saturday, August 10th at 11pm, talking about his playing, followed by him & Double Trouble on their…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night at 11pm, April 20th, we'll start off with an interview in WVXU's studio with Leroy Ellington, Marcos Sastre, and…
-
One of the songs in the first set of this week's blues show, Saturday, March 23rd at 11pm, is from "The Blues White Album," a tribute to the Beatles…
-
On this week's blues show, Saturday, December 1st at 11pm, the first set begins with Etta James and Charlie Musselwhite and ends with Mose Allison and New…
-
This blues show, Saturday, October 20th, at 11pm, starts off with Johnny Adams, Jonell Mosser, Lucinda Williams, and Linda Tillery & the Cultural Heritage…
-
This week on the Blues, Saturday, April 14th at 11pm, the first set includes songs by Tony Joe White, Patty Larkin, Kurt Elling, and Dave Frishberg. The…
-
This week on a Halloween edition of the Blues, Saturday night, October 28th, 2017, from 11pm to midnight, you'll hear spooky music from musicians…