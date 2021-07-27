Johnson Foundation

-
On this final StoryCorps in Cincinnati, the Carol Ann and Ralph V Haile Jr./US Bank Foundation helped bring StoryCorps to Cincinnati. Here, VP Eric Avner…
-
On this week's StoryCorps in Cincinnati: Susan Eiswerth and her husband, Cincinnati Public Radio Station Manager Rich Eiswerth, talk about their search…
-
Nicole Zistler and 10-year-old son Tristan talk about his adoption and birth father.UPDATE: Tristan and his birth father met last November, and several…
-
Teresa Heckenmueller was one of a very small percentage of female officers in the Air Force during the early 1980s. But an unexpected life event ended…
-
Longtime friends Simón Sotelo and Alfonso Cornejo talk about Cincinnati's Hispanic community and what inspired the creation of the long running local…
-
A daughter and father talk about how his alcoholism impacted her and the family in this conversation between Sadie Steller and Lee Ferguson.
-
Work, career, family, and reminiscences of when they met…a conversation between friends Tiffany Hudson and Dana Makstaller.
-
David Martin and Jose Cabrera have forged a friendship that started 10 years ago in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program and continues to this day in the…
-
Octogenarian sisters Betty and Mary Lea Siegel grew up and still live on Kroger Avenue on Cincinnati's east side. They share some of their memories of…
-
In this heartfelt conversation, Laurie Yokoyama and her spouse, Jonah, talk about their fears and challenges since he came out as trans.