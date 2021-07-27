Jon Lawhead

-
Without several thousand people around to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks due to the pandemic, WKRC-TV's live telecast definitely will look…
You'll have to wait three more months to see WKRC-TV's new late afternoon anchor team of Meghan Mongillo and Adam Clements.Mongillo was heading to the…
Local TV news ratings have dramatically increased while we're stuck at home – but TV stations haven't been able to cash in much, since many of the…
Kyle Inskeep and Paula Toti, who have co-anchored WKRC-TV newscasts for nearly two years, were named Channel 12's permanent primary anchors replacing…
For a fourth consecutive year, WKRC-TV will telecast the annual Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Riverfest fireworks at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.After a…
10 a.m. Thursday March 15 update: Jeff Brogan, WCPO-TV general manager, tells me: "I can confirm that Chris Riva’s last day with WCPO was last Friday. We…
Updated 4/25/16: Meteorologist Tim Hedrick "died of complications from prostate cancer," WKRC-TV has announced. He was 55, the station said.When Hedrick…
Former WXIX-TV morning news anchor Meghan Mongillo returns to Cincinnati TV in March as weekend anchor on WKRC-TV (Channel 12). And she can’t wait.“I…