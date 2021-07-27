-
Another year down the tubes: A basket of not very deplorable TV, movies and media stories in 2016 from A to Z.A is for Anchors Away! Jonathan Hawgood left…
-
Well, that was quick!A month after WLWT-TV welcomed back Alison Montoya, Channel 5 announced that she'll be replaced as "News 5 Today Weekend"…
-
When I asked "News 5 Today" weekend morning anchor if he wanted to thank viewers who had watched him for 13 years on WLWT-TV, he emailed me a photo of him…
-
After a two-year absence to raise her infant daughter, Alison Montoya will return to WLWT-TV to replace Jonathan Hawgood as Saturday morning…