-
Former "Midwestern Hayride" producer Dick Murgatroyd will be in the WVXU-FM studio Thursday to talk about WLWT-TV's iconic country music show and the…
-
Cameron Cochran isn't old enough to have watched the WLWT-TV's legendary "Midwestern Hayride" Saturday night TV show, but he's heard plenty about it from…
-
Judy Perkins (Sinclair), the last of the original "Midwestern Hayride" stars, will be remembered at a memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Maple Knoll…
-
Judy Perkins was best known for WLWT-TV's "Midwestern Hayride" country music show, but she also enjoyed the national country music spotlight.Perkins, who…