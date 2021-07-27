-
The White House plans to increase the number of refugees this fiscal year from 85,000 to 110,000. For Catholic Charities Southwest Ohio this 30 percent…
-
The Junior League is an international women?'s organization that strives to promote change through volunteerism. Our local branch, the Junior League of…
-
Refugees are people who have fled their homelands due to war, persecution and political upheaval; there are as many as 12,000 to 25,000 refugees living in…
-
According to estimates from the Junior League of Cincinnati, there are anywhere from 12,000 to 25,000 people living in the Cincinnati area who have fled…