Kathy Wade

-
-
Since 1992, Learning Through Art has reached more than one million people in the community. The non-profit group provides quality performing arts programs…
-
A memorial service for Grace Hill, former WCET-TV program director, will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at St Ignatius Loyola Church in Monfort…
-
Since it started in 1992, Learning Through Art has reached more than one million people in the community. The non-profit group, which uses art…
-
You just know that jazz expert Oscar Treadwell is smiling on Cincinnati.Ten years after his death, his adopted hometown provides the background for a…