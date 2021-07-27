Kentucky legislature

-
On the final day of this year’s Kentucky General Assembly, state lawmakers passed “clean-up” bills that would make changes to the two-year budget and…
Kentucky Senate Bill 120 has been approved by both the Kentucky House and Senate and seems likely to move out of the General Assembly and on to Governor…
The 2017 regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly convened on January 3. For the first time in state history, Republicans are in control of the…
A Northern Kentucky lawmaker plans to re-introduce a bill requiring people with first time impaired driving convictions to install interlock systems in…
All sixteen state senators and representatives from the Northern Kentucky area are inviting citizens to a Feb. 2 meeting in Erlanger to hear what issues…
The Northern Kentucky Forum will hold an event Tuesday night where state legislators will talk about the legislature's 2013 agenda and citizens will get…