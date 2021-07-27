Kentucky smoking ban

-
Forty-one communities in Kentucky, including Lexington, Louisville, and Kenton County, have smoke-free policies covering workplaces and enclosed public…
-
Representatives in Kentucky's Democratic-led House Friday voted in favor of a statewide smoking ban in public buildings and most workplaces.The vote was…
-
Two separate bills calling for a state-wide smoking ban in public spaces and places of employment were introduced in this session of the Kentucky General…
-
Sales of electronic cigarettes, battery-powered devices that allow users to inhale doses of vaporized nicotine, are expected to reach over $1 billion in…
-
Kentucky is one step closer to enacting a statewide smoking ban after legislation sailed Thursday through the House Committee on Health and Welfare.House…