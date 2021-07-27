-
Officials with Cincinnati Water Works are gearing up for a 15-year project to replace remaining lead service lines in the city. City council approved the…
The Greater Cincinnati Water Works has sent out 1,543 test kits so residents can check the lead level in their drinking water. So far, 853 have been…
The recent crisis in Flint, Michigan brought attention to how many water pipes in America are made of lead, ? but lead exists elsewhere and exposure to it…
The Greater Cincinnati Water Works recently sent letters to more than 16,000 property owners letting them know their homes and businesses may be getting…
Cincinnati officials estimate that some 16,000 private properties are still getting water through lead lined pipes. The city will soon be notifying those…
Researchers at UC's College of Medicine have landed a $2.35 million grant to study lead exposure in African American women.Amit Battacharya and Kim…