This Thursday, as part of its Six@Six lecture series, the Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement at Northern Kentucky University will present Race in…
The final lecture in the Cincinnati Museum Center’s baseball lecture series happens June 18: The Civic and Environmental Aspects of Baseball Landscapes…
The Women’s Art Club of Cincinnati has been around since 1892 and presents a wide array of exhibitions at their home, The Barn, in Mariemont. Jan Boone,…
Albert Pyle, the longtime director of downtown’s Mercantile Library, joins Mark Perzel to discuss their 2013 Lecture Series, including the annual Niehoff…