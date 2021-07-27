-
Two Greater Cincinnati public radio veterans – reporter Jay Hanselman and producer/announcer Lee Hay – will be leaving WVXU-FM at the end of…
It's the end of an era on WVXU-FM. Around Cincinnati, the 7 p.m. Sunday arts and culture show, airs its final broadcast after 15 years this Sunday.It's…
With the end of WVXU's Around Cincinnati Sunday night local arts show, and Chris Thile's national Live From Here Saturday program, weekends will sound…
Lee Hay's favorite Around Cincinnati interview over the years is the acclaimed designer Todd Oldham's 2006 interview of his mentor and friend, celebrated…
Around Cincinnati won't be around much anymore. WVXU's Sunday night arts and entertainment show ends Aug. 23.It premiered in August 2005, shortly after…
A holiday tradition continues when the 13th Annual Around Cincinnati special airs Christmas Eve at 7pm. Producer/host Lee Hay has assembled a full hour of…
91.7 WVXU invites you to celebrateTHE BEATLES AT CROSLEY – 50 YEARS LATER!Sunday, August 21, 9:30am – NoonBlue Ash Sports Center's Crosley Field (11540…
You just know that jazz expert Oscar Treadwell is smiling on Cincinnati.Ten years after his death, his adopted hometown provides the background for a…
Not only did David Letterman love Cincinnati’s “Paul Dixon Show,” he was a huge fan of Dixon’s sidekicks Colleen Sharp Murray and Bonnie Lou.And I have…
Steve Gebhardt: Cincinnati Filmmaker, a one-hour special looking at two films by this Cincinnati native, will be re-broadcast on WVXU/WMUB on Saturday,…