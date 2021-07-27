-
Looks like it's going to be a busy summer for Terrence Burke and his fuzzy friends known as Wump Mucket Puppets. He, along with his alien pal Q'Weezl, are…
-
The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County is holding a series of public forums as it looks to set a path for the next five years.The library is…
-
Ryan Hall and his wife Adelyn were Peace Corps volunteers in Swaziland, Africa from 2011-2013. They worked at a 400-person refugee camp, the Malindza…
-
The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County has released a list of the most popular books in 2014. They are the titles that were checked out most…
-
Do you like comic books, games, Doctor Who? Do you like to dress up as your favorite character from those comic books? Do you like all things geeky? Then…
-
No one likes to read as much as folks in Southwest Ohio. The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County is the busiest central library in the…
-
Authors from Hamilton County will gather on Sunday, April 21 at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County’s downtown branch as part of the…
-
You may have heard Nancy Pearl during one of her appearances on NPR’s Morning Edition where she opines about all things books. A former librarian, she is…
-
Iconic local music legend Bobby Mackey is in the studio with Brian O’Donnell in advance of his March 9 appearance at the main branch of the Public Library…
-
The Newport Branch of the Campbell County Public Library will commemorate the 150th Anniversary of the Civil War with a presentation of the dramatic…