-
Everett Cork, who revived the R&B sound of old WCIN-AM with his Classic Vibes 1480CIN.com online radio station, died Sunday.The Kennedy Heights resident…
-
Lincoln Ware, long-time radio talk voice of the African-American community, often said in 2016 that "when Obama leaves, I leave."He's changed his…
-
Former DJ Everett Cork and news reporter Gina Ruffin Moore talk about the good old days of WCIN-AM (1480), one of the nation’s first stations for…
-
Before we welcome 2016, let’s look back at this year in TV, movies, radio and media from A to Z.A is for Antenna TV channel, which switched from low-power…
-
“The Buzz” is no more. After 15 years as the voice for African-Americans in Cincinnati, WDBZ-AM switched to gospel music late Thursday.Owner Radio One has…