© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media — comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Lincoln Ware, WLW-AM nominated for Marconi Radio Awards

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:04 AM EDT
Picture of three Marconi Radio Awards
Courtesy National Association of Broadcasters
NAB Marconi Radio Awards will be presented Oct. 21 in New York City.

For a third consecutive year, WLW-AM is a nominee for the 'legendary station' honor.

After 52 years on the radio, talk show host Lincoln Ware is seldom at a loss for words.

But he didn’t want to talk about being nominated for a prestigious Marconi Radio Award for best "large market personality of the year" from the National Association of Broadcasters for the second time in three years. He didn’t want to jinx his chances.

“I’m just going to stay low key and see what happens. Maybe they’ll feel sorry for an old man after 52 years,” Ware says with a laugh. His talk show airs 10 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays on WDBZ-AM (1230) and repeats 4-7 p.m.

Lincoln Ware
Provided
Lincoln Ware

WLW-AM, which began broadcasting in 1922, has been nominated as a “Legendary Station of the Year,” the Marconi Awards’s top honor, for a third consecutive year. “The Big One” faces big competition: WABC-AM and WCBS-FM in New York; WMMR-FM in Philadelphia; and WHLI-AM in Long Island, New York.

The only Cincinnati station to win “Legendary Station of the Year” was WEBN-FM — WLW-AM’s sister station — 25 years ago.

No other Cincinnati stations received nominations. However, Dayton’s WHIO-AM has two nominees for "medium market personality of the year” — morning host Larry Hansgen, who joined the station in 1981, and Todd Hollst, who hosts the afternoon drive Evening Edge show (5-7 p.m.)

Last year WGRR-FM won the Marconi Award for “classic hits station of the year.” Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle, WGRR-FM’s Married with Microphones morning team, won the “large market personality” Marconi in 2022.

Ware began his career on WCIN-AM in March 1973 after being discharged from the U.S. Marines. He did three stints on WCIN working overnights on WLW-AM; hosting music on Middletown's WPFB-FM; and working at WIZF-FM. Ware has been the face and voice of "The Buzz"(WDBZ-AM) since the station started in 2000.

"I never thought it would happen working at a small AM station," Ware said after his first Marconi nomination in 2023. "But with apps, the internet, and Facebook Live it makes the station and the personality larger."

The 2025 winners will be announced Oct. 21 in New York. See the full list of nominees on the National Association of Broadcasters website.

Read more:

Tags
Media Lincoln WareWLW-TVDaily View
John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
See stories by John Kiesewetter