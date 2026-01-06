Mayor Pureval proposes income tax increase to fund public safety and 'disrupting poverty'

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says it's time to raise the city's income tax. Pureval says the new revenue would target public safety and disrupting poverty.

It's not yet clear how much the proposed increase would be. Cincinnati voters would have to approve any tax increase; Ohio has elections in May and November this year.

Pureval announced the plan after being sworn-in Tuesday for a second four-year term.

"It is never easy, and it is never simple, to bring new taxes to our residents," Pureval said. "But this is something I believe we must do, and this council has the credibility to make difficult decisions to secure the financial future of our city."

The current earnings tax in Cincinnati is 1.8% of gross earnings and the revenue is divided into three categories:



1.55% for the General Fund

0.15% for permanent improvements (the capital budget)

0.1% for maintenance of city infrastructure (the capital budget)

A few years ago, the mayor appointed a panel of business and community leaders to evaluate the city's financial health and recommend action. The Futures Commission report, released nearly two years ago, included recommendations for two income tax increases:



0.1% increase for economic development

0.05% increase for public safety

The police and fire departments already make up 61% of the city's General Fund. The police budget has increased 42% over the last 10 years, and the fire budget has increased 62%, compared to a General Fund increase of 51% during that time.

Inauguration Day

Nine City Council members also took the oath of office Tuesday, but only one for the first time: Ryan James.

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will continue as vice mayor and Scotty Johnson has been appointed president pro tempore, replacing Victoria Parks, who did not run for re-election this term.

The swearing-in ceremony also included regular business required at the start of every term, including adoption of the rules of council.

Each council member declared their "successor designee," the person or persons on council who will appoint their replacement if they don't complete their term.

Mayor Pureval adjusted the City Council committee structure for the new term, as well:



The Budget, Finance and Governance Committee is chaired by Jeff Cramerding

The Climate, City Service and Infrastructure Committee is chaired by Meeka Owens

The Economic and Cultural Opportunity Committee is chaired by Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

The Housing and Growth Committee is chaired by Mark Jeffreys

The Public Safety and Quality of Life Committee is chaired by Scotty Johnson

The Youth and Human Services Committee is chaired by Anna Albi

This article will be updated.

