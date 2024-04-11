Cincinnati's budget is in trouble. A commission recommends income tax increase, trash fee and more

In brief

Cincinnati's budget is in trouble, with an estimated $487 million deficit by 2033.



The mayor established a Futures Commission of local business and labor leaders to do a comprehensive analysis of the city's financial position and recommend changes.



The commission is recommending two income tax increases: 0.1% for economic development and 0.05% for public safety. Both would be limited to 10 years, and both would require voter approval.



Other recommendations include establishing a waste collection fee (also requiring voter approval), major investment in the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund, and monetizing city assets.

A commission made up of Cincinnati business and labor leaders has recommended a pair of earnings tax increases, a trash fee, and several other initiatives to fix the city's projected budget deficits.

The Futures Commission, formed by Mayor Aftab Pureval in late 2022, is chaired by Procter & Gamble CEO Jon Moeller and includes 33 other members. The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber managed the year-long process that included 30 meetings, plus community engagement through a resident survey and focus groups.

The report, released Thursday, estimates a $487 million deficit in the General Fund by fiscal year 2033.

"What we are presenting to you is a consensus report, not one where each Commissioner supports each and every recommendation," Moeller writes in the report. "The work ahead will be complex and difficult, and while the Cincinnati Futures Commission’s work is complete with the delivery of this report, I believe the business and civic community that has been engaged throughout this process is committed not only to support these recommendations but to see them through to completion."

You can see the full report below (story continues after):

Cincinnati City Council approved a total $1 million for the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber to support the work of the Futures Commission. Other than providing the commission with city data as requested, the city has not been involved in the commission's work.

A package of 36 recommendations to address that deficit covers a broad range of topics, and are intended to be adopted as a whole package, not piecemeal. The report says the city can't tax or cut its way to sustainability without also investing for growth.

The recommendations center around three key goals: increasing city population, adding jobs, and increasing wages to shrink wage disparities.



Economic growth via earnings tax, asset monetization

The report recommends several economic development initiatives aimed at increasing city revenue, estimated to cost a total $275 million over 10 years.

That money would come from monetizing existing city assets (see more below), generating at least $35 million; and a new 0.1% income tax generating $240 million (see more below).

Recommendation: Create an Office of Strategic Growth in the City Manager's Office (estimated $10 million investment)



The office would combine all aspects of city response to residential and commercial development

The office could complete the next two recommendations: complete a development policy review to streamline a process the report says is long, convoluted, and discourages development (estimated $1 million cost); and, complete an updated Land Use Plan by mid-2025 (estimated $1.5 million cost)

Recommendation: Create a $100 million Sites for Good Jobs Fund



The Sites for Good Jobs Fund would be a partnership with The Port to identify, acquire and improve sites within the city where companies could locate and bring new jobs.

The focus would be on industries with high-wage jobs that don't require a four-year degree.

Recommendation: Invest $80 million in the existing Affordable Housing Leverage Fund



$8 million a year would be added to what the city currently puts in the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund (up to $5 million a year through the annual carryover budget) for total investment of up to $100 million over 10 years.

Recommendation: Create a $50 million Neighborhood Growth Fund



The Neighborhood Growth Fund would partner with the Cincinnati Development Fund (which currently manages the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund) to support projects developed by Community Development Corporations, The Port and others.

It would target funding for market rate housing, mixed use development and site acquisition.

Recommendation: Support community development corporations



$5 million over 10 years for capacity building at CDCs (Community Development Corporations) via Homebase, an organization that supports CDCs.

Recommendation: Increase support for minority businesses



$25 million over 10 years through the collaborative Lincoln & Gilbert Initiative.

Other recommendations include supporting large-scale commercial and housing development, aggressively using job creation tax credits, and support land-use initiatives that increase density and mixed-use development (an endorsement of the Connected Communities plan currently under consideration).

The report also recommends restoring previous economic development incentives that council scaled back last year.

Paying for the Economic Growth agenda

The commission recommends asking voters for a 0.1% earnings tax increase, limited to the specific economic development purposes outlined above and expiring after 10 years.

The current earnings tax in Cincinnati is 1.8% of gross earnings and the revenue is divided into three categories:



1.55% for the General Fund

0.15% for permanent improvements (the capital budget)

0.1% for maintenance of city infrastructure (the capital budget)

An earnings tax of 0.1% is estimated to bring in $240 million over 10 years, split among the following:

$100 million for a Sites for Good Jobs Fund

$80 million for the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund

$40 million for a Neighborhood Growth Fund

$20 million for the Lincoln & Gilbert partnership

The remaining funds needed for these initiatives could come from the recommendation to monetize city assets. The Futures Commission recommends a business-led task force to identify city-owned assets that could be sold or leased for better use and new city revenue. Examples include: golf courses, Lunken Airport, parking facilities, and various parcels that could be used for development.

Funding public safety

Public safety makes up about 66% of the General Fund: roughly 34% for the Cincinnati Police Department, and roughly 28% for the Cincinnati Fire Department. Those expenses are conservatively estimated to increase 2.7% each year.

The commission recommends establishing a 0.05% income tax limited to police and fire service, expiring after 10 years. This would require voter approval via a charter amendment on a future Cincinnati ballot.

The earnings tax increase would generate an estimated $119 million in revenue over 10 years.

They also recommend reforming EMS billing to take greater advantage of reimbursement through Medicare and Medicaid, generating an estimated $18 million in revenue over 10 years.

Finally, the report recommends evaluating police and fire operations to identify efficiencies, creating an estimated $17.6 million in savings.

Parks and recreation

The commission recommends the city partners with Great Parks of Hamilton County to share management of Mt. Airy Forest and French Park, perhaps having Great Parks eventually take over control. This would save the city an estimated $9.5 million over 10 years.

The commission recommends greater collaboration between the Parks Department and Recreation Commission to eliminate duplicative services and functions; notably, the report does not recommend combining the two departments as they are in many other cities. This effort is estimated to save the city $25 million over 10 years.

Waste collection fee for public services

The report says Cincinnati is the only major city in Ohio, and one of a few large peer-cities in the U.S. that does not levy a waste collection fee.

The commission recommends creating a fixed monthly fee (about $15.30 per household, with a reduced amount for low-income households).

This would require voter approval via a charter amendment. It is estimated to generate $164 million in new revenue over 10 years.

Apartment complexes already are responsible for hiring private waste collection, so the change would apply almost exclusively to homeowners.

Fixing the pension fund by regionalizing water works

Cincinnati is the only jurisdiction in Ohio that has its own public employee retirement system. The city's pension fund has been in trouble for several years; the unfunded liability reached $803 million last year (as of the most recent report to City Council). The fund is about 69% funded, down from 77% in 2015.

A federally mandated settlement agreement requires the city to put no less than 16.25% of active salaries into the fund each year; council increased that to 17% for fiscal year 2024, the first increase to the minimum contribution since 2016. The Commission says remaining at 17% is not enough to eliminate the unfunded liability.

The city has previously tried to transfer city workers to the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS), but the state isn't interested in taking on a fund with such a large unfunded liability. The Futures Commission recommends bringing the Cincinnati Retirement System up to 80-85% funding, enough for OPERS to absorb the system without as much risk.

Reaching that funding level would require about $500 million; the commission recommends getting that amount by regionalizing Greater Cincinnati Water Works.

The recommendation is that the city create a task force to consider regionalizing GCWW; the actual change would require voter approval via a charter amendment. A regional system would not be private, but would be a new public entity as allowed in Ohio law. A regional entity would be able to offer drinking water service to surrounding communities, something GCWW currently cannot do.

Deferred maintenance and the railroad sale

Last month the voter-approved sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern officially closed; the $1.6 billion sale revenue has been invested, with eventual returns limited to supporting the city's large backlog of maintenance of city assets like streets, parks, health centers and recreation centers.

The commission is recommending the city repurpose other city revenue sources currently committed to the capital budget, repurposing those to the operating budget's General Fund. This is contingent on the Cincinnati Southern Railway investment returns being as high as predicted.

Other recommendations

Increase parking enforcement, expand the parking meter footprint, and eliminate peak hour parking restrictions across the city.



City response

The Chamber briefed the mayor on the recommendations ahead of the public announcement Thursday.

Mayor Aftab Pureval formed the Futures Commission in late 2022. At the time, he told WVXU an earnings tax increase was one possible solution.

"When I say everything's on the table, I mean it," Pureval said.

Councilmembers Reggie Harris (chair of the Budget and Finance Committee) and Jeff Cramerding were also briefed ahead of the announcement, but did not see an advanced copy of the full report.

WVXU has requested comment from the mayor, City Manager Sheryl Long, and all nine council members.

