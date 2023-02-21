How Cincinnati's residential tax abatement program works, and how it could soon change

Cincinnati City Council is debating a proposal to overhaul the residential tax abatement program. The measure will likely get a vote by the end of February.

"This reform is straightforward," Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a statement to WVXU. "We are significantly lowering tax abatements in our wealthier communities and significantly increasing abatements in our lower income communities to achieve a more equitable result."

Pureval says public feedback has been a very important part of the process, resulting in updates to the original proposal.

"How we accomplish things is a critical part of good government and good policy," he said. "With our reform, not only did we build a policy based on data-driven studies and extensive community feedback, but we have sought out and incorporated public input after the initial proposal."

Council Member Reggie Harris is co-sponsoring the legislation.

"This reform is being directly responsive to where incentives are still needed and where they aren't," Harris said in a statement. "Where the neighborhood investment is already happening, we want folks to pay their fair share so that critical revenue is returned to our schools, seniors, public infrastructure and more. In neighborhoods not yet seeing housing investment, we want to continue to encourage it while simultaneously making the system more accessible."

Here are answers to some of the questions you may have;



Timeline

The ordinance is expected to get an initial vote in the Equitable Growth and Housing Committee Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The committee meets at 1 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. All council meetings are open to the public for observation or comment.

You can give two minutes of public comment either in person or virtually via Zoom. If you choose the in-person option, you need to sign up with the Clerk's Office at the right side of the dais (as you walk into Chambers, facing the dais). If you choose the virtual option, you must sign up online no later than 2 p.m. the day before the meeting (in this case: Monday, Feb. 27).

What is a residential tax abatement?

A residential tax abatement eliminates property tax on new value added to a property for a set amount of time.

This program is for housing with up to four units and is most commonly used for single-family homes. (A separate program regulates commercial tax abatements, which includes housing with five or more units and all other development projects.)

The program aims to attract and retain city residents, stimulate community revitalization, and reduce development costs for home ownership and rental projects.

Only taxes for new value are abated. Here are some hypothetical examples of how it works.

For new construction:



An empty lot is worth $100,000.

Someone builds a new home worth $200,000 on the lot; that entire amount is considered new value and is eligible for a tax abatement.

The homeowner will continue to pay property taxes on the lot's original value ($100,000), but won't pay any additional taxes for up to 15 years (depending on whether certain environmental construction benchmarks are met).

When the term is up, the property owner will pay taxes on the full worth (original value and new value) at whatever tax rate is in place at that time.

For remodel:



An existing home is worth $250,000.

Remodeling makes the home worth a total $400,000; of that, $150,000 is considered "new value" and is eligible for a tax abatement.

The homeowner will continue to pay property taxes on the original value ($250,000), but won't pay any additional taxes for up to 15 years (depending on whether certain environmental construction benchmarks are met).

When the abatement term is up, the property owner will pay taxes on the full worth (original value and new value) at whatever tax rate is in place at that time.

Under the current system, abatement values and terms are calculated the same regardless of where in the city the property is located. Value is based on environmental construction certification, with higher levels of certification allowing for the highest amount of abated value for the longest period of time.

Under the proposed new system, abatement values would be calculated based on which tier the neighborhood falls into. See more info about that below.

Who and what qualifies for a residential tax abatement?

A residential structure with between one and four housing units qualifies for a residential tax abatement.

The property owner applies for the abatement, but it stays with the property even if ownership changes.

State law requires an investment of at least $2,500 for homes with one or two units, and at least $5,000 for all others. That means home repairs costing less than those minimums do not qualify for an abatement, even if they add value.

How does state law affect the city's program?

The overall program is outlined and regulated in Ohio state law. A municipal corporation (in this case the city of Cincinnati) can define specific parts of the city as "community reinvestment areas" in which "housing facilities or structures of historical significance are located and new housing construction and repair of existing facilities or structures are discouraged."

While some cities choose only particular neighborhoods as CRAs, Cincinnati has defined the entire city that way.

State law requires an investment of at least $2,500 for homes with one or two units, and at least $5,000 for all others. City officials cannot allow tax abatements if the cost of improving the property was less than these minimums.

State law also requires a maximum abatement term of 15 years. City officials can offer abatements for shorter periods of time, but cannot offer abatements for longer than 15 years.

What would the proposed ordinance do?

Mayor Aftab Pureval’s ordinance would limit the value of abatements in wealthier neighborhoods and increase value — and, theoretically, increase participation — in lower-income neighborhoods. The idea is to offer better incentives in neighborhoods that haven't seen much investment recently.

Cincinnati's 52 neighborhoods would be divided into three tiers using six equally-weighted criteria:



Income

Poverty rate

Home values

Mortgage approvals

Single-family market change

New construction

The neighborhoods would be re-evaluated every three years and could be moved up or down a tier based on the results.

The SUSTAIN tier includes neighborhoods determined to be least in need of incentives:



Columbia Tusculum

Hyde Park

Linwood

Mt. Adams

Mt. Lookout

Oakley

The EXPAND tier is in the middle and would get slightly higher abatement values than SUSTAIN. It includes 10 neighborhoods:

California

Clifton

Downtown

East End

East Walnut Hills

Madisonville

Northside

Over-the-Rhine

Pendleton

Pleasant Ridge

The LIFT tier includes the city’s 36 remaining neighborhoods.

The ordinance says neighborhoods should be re-evaluated every three years to determine which tier is appropriate.

The tables below show how much new value can be abated and for how long under the proposed three-tier system.



LIFT (0-2 Criteria) Neighborhoods Abatement Term Length Max Abated New Value Remodeling 15 years $350,000 New Construction 15 years $300,000 EXPAND (3-4 Criteria) Abatement Term Length Max Abated New Value Remodeling 12 years $350,000 New Construction 10 years $300,000 SUSTAIN (5-6 Criteria) Abatement Term Length Max Abated New Value Remodeling 8 years $250,000 New Construction 5 years $200,000

Bonuses would be available for sustainability, visitability (i.e. wheelchair accessible) and historic renovations. All abatements are eligible for the same amount regardless of neighborhood tier.



Bonus Incentive Additional Abated Value LEED Silver

HERS Qualified

Certified Environmental Programs $200,000 LEED Gold or Platinum

LBC Qualified Net Zero, Full, or Petal

(must include "Energy Petal") $300,000 Meets the Cincinnati Visitability and Universal Design Standards $50,000 Visitability+ (can be added to the above if the home has a wheelchair accessible bedroom and bathroom) $25,000 Historic Restoration (remodeling only) $50,000 Two-unit bonus Amount TBD Three-unit bonus Amount TBD Four-unit bonus Amount TBD

Council recently voted to add the Visitability+ and the multi-unit bonuses to the proposed ordinance. A B version of the ordinance will include specific amounts for the multi-unit bonuses.

Read the original ordinance below, without the additions Council made last week.

How does the current program work?

Under the current residential abatement program, you get the exact same abatement value and length anywhere in the city.



Remodel Abatement Term Length Max Abated New Value Non-LEED 12 years $200,000 HERS Qualified 15 years $300,000 LEED Silver 15 years $500,000 LEED Gold or LBC Nez Zero 15 years $650,000 LEED Platinum or LBC Full or LBC Petal 15 years $800,000

New Construction Abatement Term Length Max Abated New Value Non-LEED 10 years $200,000 LEED Silver 15 years $400,000 LEED Gold or LBC Net Zero 15 years $500,000 LEED Platinum or LBC Full or LBC Petal 15 years $650,000

Other bonuses: remodels are eligible for a historic restoration bonus of $100,000 OR a visitability bonus of $100,000. New construction are only eligible for the visitability bonus.

How does the proposed program compare to the current program?

All abatements, in the current and proposed program, have a baseline abatement cap: the maximum amount of new value for which taxes can be waived.

Here's how the value caps and term lengths would change:

For LIFT neighborhoods:



The baseline cap for abated value increases $150,000 for remodeling (to $350,000 total) and $100,000 for new construction (to $300,000 total)

The term length increases three years for remodeling (to 15 years total) and five years for new construction (to 15 years total)

For EXPAND neighborhoods:

The baseline cap for abated value increases $150,000 for remodeling (to $350,000 total) and $100,000 for new construction (to $300,000 total)

The term length does not change; it's still 12 years for remodeling and 10 years for new construction.

For SUSTAIN neighborhoods:

The baseline cap for abated value increases $50,000 for remodeling (to $250,000 total) and does not change for new construction (remains $200,000)

The term length decreases four years for remodeling (to eight years total) and five years for new construction (to five years total)

Here are some examples to compare the current program with the proposed changes:

A homeowner remodels their $200,000 house, adding $100,000 in new improvement value *

Current LIFT EXPAND SUSTAIN Total Value $300,000 $300,000 $300,000 $300,000 New Value $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 Abatement Term Length 12 years 15 years 12 years 5 years Maximum Abatement Cap $200,000 $350,000 $350,000 $250,000 Abated Value $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 Annual taxes, no abatement $7,131 $7,131 $7,131 $7,131 Annual taxes with abatement $4,754 $4,754 $4,754 $4,754 Savings over 15 years $28,522 $36,653 $28,522 $19,014

A homeowner builds a house valued at $500,000 on land valued at $100,000, with LEED Silver certification:*

Current LIFT EXPAND SUSTAIN Total Value $600,000 $600,000 $600,000 $600,000 New Value $500,000 $500,000 $500,000 $500,000 Abatement Term Length 15 years 15 years 10 years 5 years Maximum Abatement Cap $400,000 $500,000 $500,000 $400,000 Abated Value $400,000 $500,000 $500,000 $400,000 Annual taxes, no abatement $14,261 $14,261 $14,261 $14,261 Annual taxes with abatement $4,754 $2,377 $2,377 $4,754 Savings over 15 years $142,612 $178,270 $120,842 $47,537

*Taxes estimated using the Hamilton County Auditor tax estimate calculator. Taxes may increase or decrease during an abatement term based on triennial assessments and changes in levies.

Why do some want to change the program?

Cincinnati's residential tax abatement program disproportionately benefits majority-white and higher-income neighborhoods, according to an external report commissioned by the city.

An ongoing lawsuit filed by dozens of Black residents alleges the city's policies are racially discriminatory.

Cincinnati hired HR&A Advisors to conduct a review of the system; their report came out in summer 2022. It recommends changing to a tiered approach that would reduce benefits in those higher-income and majority white neighborhoods like Mount Adams, Hyde Park and Oakley.

Read the full report below (story continues after)

HR&A looked at data from 2017 to 2021, finding 1,889 approved abatements that saved property owners a total $200 million in taxes. Most of that value is concentrated in neighborhoods with the highest home values, highest household income, and a majority of residents who are white.



Neighborhoods with the highest home values received over 100 times the level of tax incentives than those with the lowest home values

received over than those with the lowest home values Neighborhoods with the highest household income received over 45 times the level of incentives than the those with the lowest incomes

received over than the those with the lowest incomes Neighborhoods with the highest percentage of white residents received incentives over 7 times higher than those with the lowest percentage of white residents

CR&A / A map showing neighborhoods by average household income, plus the number and value of tax abatements issued.

The report says it’s not surprising to see abatements concentrated in wealthier parts of the city, because households there are more likely to have the financial resources to pay for a home renovation or build a new home altogether.

Commissioning the HR&A report was a recommendation of the Property Tax Working Group, which operated from February 2019 to July 2020.

The final recommendations were established in July 2020.

How do residential tax abatements affect public school revenue?

A little over half of the property tax revenue Cincinnati collects goes to Cincinnati Public Schools. A little less than a third goes to the city. Less than 3% goes to the Hamilton County General Fund.

The rest is divided among Children Services, Developmental Disabilities, Park District, Public Library, Mental Healthy Levy, Indigent Care, Senior Services, the Zoo, Family Service/Treatment and the Crime Information Center.

Michelle Dillingham of the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers says the entire abatement program is detrimental.

"On average, $6 (million) to $7 million annually is foregone, meaning the schools don't get it because we're incentivizing residential abatements," Dillingham said.

City officials said in an FYI memo for council members that abatements don't take money away from Cincinnati Public Schools, because it only forgoes tax on new value — property owners always pay taxes on the value before any improvements or new construction.

"The intent of the program is to encourage investment in our housing that would not otherwise occur," the memo reads. "The goal of the program will be to continue to create taxable value that would not otherwise be created, benefiting the city, CPS, other taxing jurisdictions and our economy."

State law allows for a Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, for commercial tax abatements, meaning developers pay CPS an agreed amount to compensate for the tax revenue CPS would have gotten without an abatement.

The City Solicitor's Office says state law doesn't address that kind of system for residential abatements.

"The state law itself is silent," said Kaitlyn Geiger, from the city's law department. "However, there is an Ohio Attorney General opinion that states if the statute is silent, then that means payments are not permitted."

Does a residential tax abatement on one property raise values and taxes for neighboring properties?

The Property Tax Working Group recommended studying the affect of residential tax abatements on neighboring property values.

The HR&A report did not include that evaluation.

Property owners have a complicated relationship with value — they want it to be low when it's time to pay property taxes, but high when it's time to sell.

The intention of an abatement program is to draw new residents and amenities to a neighborhood. If successful, it's very likely property values for the entire area will go up, not just for properties being improved and getting an abatement.

Council Member Jeff Cramerding, chair of the Equitable Growth and Housing Committee, said in a recent meeting increasing property values are a good thing.

"That is how working class people accumulate wealth," he said. "Higher property values mean levies — including Cincinnati Public Schools — make more off of each levy, so that is a good thing. We have seen rising property values in a number of neighborhoods, but we need to see it in more neighborhoods, especially in our LIFT neighborhoods."

The concern is that widespread increase in property values means long-term (often older) homeowners have to pay much bigger tax bills. That could mean displacement if those residents have to find somewhere cheaper to live.

How do tax abatements affect racial and economic segregation?

Cincinnati’s residential tax abatement program disproportionately benefits majority-white and higher-income neighborhoods, according to an external report commissioned by the city.

An ongoing lawsuit challenges the city's current program on that basis. Attorney Bob Newman represents dozens of Black homeowners in that lawsuit. He says the proposed changes don't go far enough.

"I don't think Hyde Park needs any more residential tax abatements except for affordable housing," Newman said. "I also think that what has to happen is, with respect to the African American neighborhoods, not only are they in need of tax abatements, but also low interest or no interest loans to do improvements to improve the value of their property."

Newman says the proposed changes "will only worsen the segregated residency pattern in Cincinnati," as he wrote in a recent op-ed.

"Hyde Park neighborhoods will likely continue to obtain abatements at the rate and average amounts that they have gotten over the years," Newman wrote.

That's not technically possible. If the proposed changes go through, the same hypothetical housing project (either remodel or construction) would be worth a lot less:

A homeowner builds a house in Hyde Park valued at $800,000 on land valued at $100,000, with LEED Silver certification:*

Now Proposed Total Value $900,000 $900,000 New Value $800,000 $800,000 Abatement Term Length 15 years 5 years Abated Value $500,000 $400,000 Annual tax no abatement $21,391 $21,391 Annual tax w/abatement $7,131 $9,507 Savings over 15 years $213,915 $59,421

*Taxes estimated using the Hamilton County Auditor tax estimate calculator. Taxes may increase or decrease during an abatement term based on triennial assessments and changes in levies.

Council Member Reggie Harris says removing abatements in the city's wealthier neighborhoods would make it difficult for a middle or low-income family to move there.

"I see [abatements] as an economic mobility tool," Harris said in a recent public meeting. "A number of people in my family worked really hard and were able to buy houses in neighborhoods of opportunity through an abatement process."

When would the new program go into effect?

If passed, it would go into effect Sept. 1.

If a construction permit is submitted before that date, it would qualify for the current abatement program, as long as construction begins within one year of the permit application.

