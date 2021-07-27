-
Great Parks of Hamilton County will ask voters to approve a new levy in November. Park Commissioners Thursday morning signed off on an additional 0.95…
You see it come out of every paycheck — that small deduction for local income taxes. But where that money goes could change soon, and that might have big…
Among the possible questions voters might face on the ballot this fall is whether they want to make it harder to raise the state income tax, by...
Filing your taxes with the IRS can be a breeze or a major headache depending on a variety of factors.Places throughout the Cincinnati area, like the…
In the March 2020 primary, Hamilton County voters may be asked to repeal a 0.25% increase in the county sales tax approved by the three Democratic county…
Recent federal income tax reforms have eliminated itemized deductions which Ohio lawmakers often used when they stayed overnight while doing legislative...
Come next year, Kentucky lawmakers will be asked to enact an excise tax on electronic cigarettes. The proposal calls for a tax on vaping products and e...
More people seem to be trying to simplify their lives by reducing the clutter in their homes and making conscious decisions about what to keep and what to…
Updated: Thursday, 4:10 p.m.Hamilton County officials are confirming a deal is done between the county and Cincinnati to amend their convention center…
An amendment to state law overwhelmingly adopted by the Kentucky General Assembly and with near unanimous support from Northern Kentucky legislators has…