Why your property taxes went up, and what to do now

Homeowners are facing sticker shock over their property tax bills after reappraisals that in many cases dramatically increased the value of homes. Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties all saw property value and tax increases.

Concerned neighbors are asking county leaders why their tax bill has jumped so high, while residents in other neighborhoods have actually seen decreases. They want to see action from officials to ensure that cash-strapped residents don’t lose their homes.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the reassessment process, where property taxes are spiking, how to contest your property value, and a proposal by lawmakers to change how home values are calculated.

You can get more information on property taxes in Hamilton County and how to contest your property value with the Board of Revision through March 31.

For Butler County

And for Clermont County

Guests:

Jill Schiller, treasurer, Hamilton County

Nancy Nix, auditor, Butler County

Bill Blessing, Ohio State Senator, District 8 R-Colerain Township

