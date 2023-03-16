What President Biden's proposed budget could mean for families and the national debt long-term

President Joe Biden last week unveiled his spending plan for the 2024 fiscal year, proposing tax increases for wealthy individuals and big corporations and tax breaks for middle-class and lower-income Americans.

Some have applauded what they see as the Biden administration's proposed investments in children, workers and housing affordability.

But others have criticized the plan, saying it would hinder economic growth and threaten prosperity while increasing the national debt over time.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss what the proposed budget would mean for families and for the nation's deficit long-term.

Guests:



Kris Cox, deputy director of federal tax policy for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

Elizabeth O'Brien, senior writer for Barron's

