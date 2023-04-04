How will Ohio's bill to flatten income tax impact local governments?

A priority bill for House Republicans would cut and flatten Ohio's income tax rate to 2.75%. House Bill 1, sponsored by Lebanon Republican Rep. Adam Mathews, proposes to pay for the tax cut by ending a 10% property tax rollback.

Critics say local governments are estimated to lose $1.2 billion annually and the way the legislation is written could lead to increases in property tax bills that dwarf any potential savings in income taxes. Some also say Ohio's wealthiest taxpayers would benefit most from these changes.

Supporters say a simpler tax code would benefit everyone.

So, what's the deal with Ohio House Bill 1? And what impact would it have on local governments, libraries and school districts? On Cincinnati Edition we'll break down the legislation.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

