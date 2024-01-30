Get the most out of tax filing and qualifying for credits

The 2024 tax season has begun, but many of us may be overlooking some common tax credits that could bring a greater return. If a deal is struck to expand the Child Tax Credit, that could mean more money for local families.

It’s not the only benefit families can take advantage of. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2022 estimated that 7.5 million families in the U.S. did not claim the Earned Income Tax Credit even though they qualified.

On Cincinnati Edition we’ll discuss how to make sure you’re filing for the tax credits you qualify for. Plus, we’ll get tips on filing if you’re a gig worker or self-employed and how to file for an extension.

The subject matter on this program is meant to be general in nature and should not replace advice from a financial planner.

Guests:

- Michelle Abernathy, financial counselor, Smart Money

- Matt Long, senior program manager, the United Way of Greater Cincinnati

